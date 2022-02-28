Toyota Introduces Toyota Vellfire In Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: The Toyota Vellfire, a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, is a masterpiece of luxury and craftsmanship. Launched by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in February 2020, the luxurious and spacious interiors of the Vellfire boasts affluence while the majestic and fearless exterior leaves a lasting impression.

The Vellfire, being a strong hybrid, delivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints. The 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offering 86 kW (115 BHP) and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm, the Vellfire is propelled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience. Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles can run 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in electric or zero-emission mode with the engine off.

The luxurious and bold exterior is also perfectly designed to provide a majestic and imposing on-road presence. The boldness is characterised by a single Ingot-shaped grille design, aggressively shaped triangular fog lamp bezels, upper headlamps with two square projectors -with blue accents extension, chiseled body structure. The power sliding doors, two-part rear combination lamps, R17 hyper chrome alloy wheels, and auto LED headlamps make this luxurious lounge stand out.

Notably, the Vellfire is also another milestone product for Toyota’s lineup of electrified vehicles. Concern for the environment and sustainability is at the core of the company’s business and is a part of its DNA. As a Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) the Vellfire does not require any external charging facility. Its regenerative braking allows storing of energy generated from breaking into the batteries. The efficient Gasoline Hybrid Engine delivers exemplary power, fuel efficiency, environmental performance backed by a hybrid system that provides an unmatched fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl as certified by test agency (under standard test conditions) and acceleration. Together, they help in reducing carbon emissions leading to considerable long-term positive effects on the environment. What’s more, compared to conventional cars, the Toyota Vellfire gives a quieter driving experience and an absolute tranquil cabin ambiance.