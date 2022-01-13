Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches New Camry Hybrid 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the launch of the New Camry Hybrid with refreshing design changes to amplify the power, luxury, style, and elegance of the intelligent and intuitive sedan on Wednesday. On the outside, a new design Front Bumper, Grille, and Alloy wheels further enhance the bold and sophisticated looks of the Camry Hybrid. The interiors also see design changes in line with evolving customer choices, with a floating type bigger 9-inch Infotainment System compatible with Android Auto & Apple Carplay complementing the aesthetically designed instrument panel. The design of the ornamentation has also been refreshed with a black engineered wood effect film with a composite pattern.

Further, the popular self-charging hybrid electric sedan is now available in a new exterior color of Metal Stream Metallic in addition to the existing colors of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.

Speaking about the launch of the New Camry Hybrid, Atul Sood, associate vice president, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide a seamless driving experience to our customers. At the same time, it has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions. Over the years, it has endeared itself to thousands of customers and we are confident the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. Since its introduction in 2013, the Camry Hybrid is well established in the Indian market and is a testament to Toyota’s unwavering efforts towards a carbon-neutral environment.”

The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-liter, 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine, coupled with a powerful Motor Generator delivering a combined output of 160kW [218PS]. Customers can choose from three driving modes – Sport, Eco, and Normal. In the Sport Mode, the Dynamic Force Engine improves acceleration response by non-linear throttle control. Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running up to 60% of the time on electric mode thereby giving high fuel efficiency.

The New Camry Hybrid offers a host of active and passive state-of-the-art safety systems for all passengers with best in class 9 SRS Airbags, Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System among others.