Transnational Technologies Pvt Ltd signs MoU With NECTAR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Transnational Technologies Private Ltd (TrasaTEC), an Indo-Australian food process technology start up, on Tuesday, signed an MoU with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) for setting up a food process technology demonstration center in Guwahati. Notably, TrasaTEC innovates food processing technology for dehydration, freezing and thermal/aseptic processing of fruits, vegetables, spices, nuts, grains/millets, medicinal and culinary herbs as well as meat. Alethia Food Labs is the Indian partner of TrasaTEC to provide this holistic end to end food process solution.

Describing about the technology, co-founders Pradeep and Ponmanikandan of TrasaTEC said, “India faces 15% to 20% post-harvest loss (PHL) due to unavailability of suitable and immediate food preservation systems and majority of the loss originates in fruits and vegetables segment incurring huge loss to the farmers. This is where our proprietary technology comes in, where excess produce can be processed by dehydration. This helps the food products to last at least 9 months fit for people to consume with all its nutrients intact & without adding any preservatives.”

Speaking about the MoU, Dr Arun Kumar Sarma, director general, NECTAR said, “When we came to know of this technology, we were excited to implement it in the entire Northeast as this could help bring a great change in the food processing sector which has only been depending on cold storage till date. We are hopeful that this technology will benefit the farmers as well as the food processing industry.”