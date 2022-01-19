V-Guard Launches Its Room Heaters Range

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: V-Guard launched its wide range of room heaters to fight the severity of the winter season. With the blend of innovative technology along with thoughtful design, V-Guard provides high-quality products at affordable prices.

The V-Guard Oil Filled Radiator model is integrated with sophisticated technology to ensure the safety of the consumers. The V-Guard Oil Filled Radiator model comes with safety features like thermostatic heat control and overheating protection. This room heater is also mated to a PTC fan for quick heating, castor wheels for easy mobility, cord storage, and a rear safety cover. As an added safety feature the V-Guard Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater model is also equipped with a tilt over switch that automatically turns off the room heater if it tilts above a certain degree thereby giving the consumer absolute peace of mind.