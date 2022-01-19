Yamaha Announces Exciting Festive Offers For January 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Yamaha Motor India announced special offers in lieu of the upcoming festivity, which are valid till January 31 next. The finance scheme and cash back offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter model range, 150cc FZ 15 model range, and the 155cc YZF-R15 V3 and YZF-R15S V3 models available in India.

Yamaha’s current product portfolio includes YZF-R15 version 4.0 (155cc) with ABS, YZF-R15 version 3.0 (155cc) with ABS, YZF-R15S version 3.0 (155cc) with ABS, MT-15 (155cc) with ABS; Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZ 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZS 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZ-S FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-X (149cc) with ABS, AEROX (155cc) with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), RayZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).