Yamaha Launches FZS-Fi Models With New Styling & Design For 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. launched the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx on Monday. The models will be available at all the authorised Yamaha dealerships from the second week of January 2022. The FZS-Fi continues to retain the masculine design proportions seen on the 3rd generation of the FZ-Fi model range and is powered by the same Blue Core, 149 cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @7250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5500 rpm.

For 2022, both the FZS-Fi models showcase LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features 3 new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red, and Solid Grey), with rich graphics, colored alloy wheels, a two-level single seat with dual-tone colours, all of which impart the premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of the FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing.”