Yami Gautam Joins Hands With Purplle To Support Sexually Assaulted Victims

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: This Women’s Day Yami Gautam joined hands with Purplle.com to champion a cause and raise funds for the victims of rape and sexual assault, helping them transform from victims to survivors with partners. During the Purplle Women’s Week from March 5 to 11, Purplle will contribute 5% of the proceeds from the sale to Majlis and PARI (People Against Rapes in India). The funds will be utilised to provide support for survivors with psychological counselling, education to eradicate victim stigmatising, legal support and training, and enabling empowerment through meaningful support.

Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Yami Gautam, said, “As we celebrate the achievements of women, let us also contribute towards relevant issues that are plaguing their lives. This Women’s Day, I am proud to associate with Purplle as we raise funds to support the rehabilitation of sexually assaulted women. We have collaborated with PARI (People against Rape in India) and Majlis for the initiative. With a click, Purplle will contribute on your behalf and I would urge many to join in and support our initiative.”

Notably, Majlis is a Public Trust that provides legal support and guidance to women facing domestic violence to access their rights and pursue justice in courts.

Speaking on the partnership Adv Audrey Dmello, director Majlis, said, “For over 30 years Majlis’ team of women lawyers and social workers have provided social and legal support to women and children victims of sexual and domestic violence. When women face sexual violence, it breaks their confidence. They need both legal and social support to transform from victims to survivors. We are glad that Yami Gautam and Purplle.com have come forward to support our cause this Women’s Day. We hope this initiative will create awareness about sexual violence and help women get the justice they deserve.”

PARI in partnership with SAFMA (Social Action Forum for Manav Adhikar) is a movement that has risen to be the voice of women suffering from sexual assault and violence.

Sharing her views on the partnership, Yogita Bhayana, PARI India, said, “PARI India has been working for over a decade to end victim stigmatizing and help sexual assault victims resume their daily lives. We are proud to partner with Yami Gautam and Purplle.com to empower women to act and build a support system for themselves. The initiative during this Women’s Day is a call for citizens to take a step in the right direction and stand in solidarity with victims. Together, we want to make a safer space for women in the country and give their voices a platform to be heard.”

Manish Taneja, CEO & co-founder Purplle.com, added, “We are humbled to be associated with Yami Gautam and our partners, PARI (People against Rape in India) and Majlis who work tirelessly to support victims of sexual assault and rape. With this initiative during the Purplle Women’s Week, we will raise awareness and drive support for the cause. This is our first step, and we will continue to work with like-minded partners, lending our platform to be a voice of change.”