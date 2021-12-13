LUB Organises Interactive Session On Industrial Growth Of NE Region

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), a premier all-India organisation in the service of small and micro industry organised a meet on “Industrial Growth of NER-Ek Vichar Ek Charcha” with all stakeholders at Hotel Millennium” on Sunday. The national organising secretary Prakash Chand and national president of Laghu Udyog Bharati Baldev Bhai Prajapati among other distinguished guests Vijay Prakash, ZGM, NSIC, SR Meena, DGM, SIDBI, and others attended the meet.

Baldev Bhai Prajapati spoke about how together we can bring change in the industrial scenario. He exhorted all the Industry Association, the need to speak in one voice and by remaining united only, the challenges can be faced. NETA advisor Bidyanand Barkatoky stressed the need for making Tea a national drink to popularise and expand its market. Gautam Saha, NEPMA said that plastic ban by the government will not solve the problem, rather complicate it. He said that reuse, recycle and reprocess can be the key. Kishanji Bajaj, NEPDW spoke about how reluctance of lending by banks and financial institutions is crippling the packaged drinking water manufacturers. Amrit Deorah of Finer lamented how in the North East, the technology adoption and up-gradation are slow which can be overcome by policy intervention. Eminent industry expert PK Saikia said policy implementation at the ground level is poor therefore a constant dialogue between all industry associations is a must and LUB can lead this initiative. Prakash Chand spoke on our glorious history when less than 300 years ago India was known as Golden Bird, he highly motivated the attending entrepreneurs, how by hard work and being United we can reclaim the past glory.