Maruti Suzuki introduces unique loyalty rewards program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Maruti Suzuki India Limited launched a distinctive loyalty program – Maruti Suzuki Rewards on Wednesday. This first-of-its kind loyalty program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a comprehensive program that comes with a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other ‘association benefits’ with the Company. Customers can now experience this digitally supported card-less program with the help of Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards reinforces our commitment to offer a bouquet of delightful services to customers. This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools.”

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers.