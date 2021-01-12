Mastercard brings team cashless India to Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Mastercard brought its flagship team Cashless India campaign to Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday. The campaign will be engaging with merchants and consumers in the city for the next four days to create awareness about convenience, safety, and security of digital payments.

Mastercard’s teams will visit popular markets in Guwahati such as Pandu Market, Ganeshguri Market, Beltola Bazaar to interact with merchants about the importance of digital payments.

During the visit, the teams will duly company with the Government’s Covid-19 protocols for social distancing and also distribute sanitisation kits to merchants. Besides on-ground engagement, under Team Cashless India, Mastercard, in partnership with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will encourage everyone in Guwahati to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments.

Mastercard will provide select nominated merchants and consumers a chance to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Team Cashless India. Mastercard will work together with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), acquirer banks and fintech companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure.