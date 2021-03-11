Medica superspecialty hospital breathes new life into Covid warrior

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 10: After 44 days of near death situation, the proficient Intensive Care medical team at Medica Superspecialty Hospital revived Dr Rizwan Akhter Sadique, a frontline Covid Warrior who regularly treated Covid patients during the ongoing pandemic and safely discharged him on March 7 last. Dr Sadique (60) was admitted at Medica Super-specialty Hospital with severe Covid-19 pneumonia on January 23 last. While Dr Sadique was treated with high flow Oxygen from Day 1, Doctor’s at Medica had to advise awake proning for faster recuperation. This process entails a patient to lie on their stomach, which can aid in improved oxygenation by helping to recruit posterior portions of the lungs and by assisting with perfusion to oxygenated lung segments.

Elaborating about the revival, Dr Arpan Chakraborty, ECMO Physician, Medica Superspecialty Hospital stated, “It is always a challenge to fight battle when a Covid warrior falls into the entrapment of this deadly disease. We are fortunate enough that finally Dr. Sadique could win this battle head on. We are thankful to his family, his friends in India and abroad, who have been supportive and equally participative with us in this long battle. After the initial revival his tracheostomy was done. This procedure helped in the gradual improvement of his lung function and ventilation continued till March 3, 2021. Ventilation was continued till his pulmonary function improved significantly and gradually he got mobilised and could walk on his own without O2 support. His lungs were so damaged that it was kept in rest ventilation. As clinicians we had to fight a two-pronged battle- to combat the disease and to contain the infection which could have further complicated and worsened matters due to prolonged hospitalization.”

Speaking on the importance of ECMO while treating Covid-19 cases when lungs stop functioning, Dr Dipanjan Chatterjee, ECMO Physician at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, stated, “maximum number of survivors amongst Covid-19 patients needing ECMO support are from eastern India. More than 80% of these patients are from Medica. Our results are at par with any international centre.”