Medica Superspecialty Hospital conducts Eastern India’s first artificial heart implant

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: Medica Group of Hospitals at its flagship facility Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata conducted a critical operation for around 6 hours to retrieve a 54 year old gentleman, from Chhattisgarh and pioneered an ingenuous marvel in the treatment of heart implants by having the first LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) – artificial heart implant in Eastern India.

Experienced doctors from departments of Cardiac Surgery, CTVS and Cardiology joined hands together for this unique case. The team put in their combined efforts under the leadership of Dr Kunal Sarkar, senior vice chairman, director and head of Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspecialty Hospital who was ably supported by the Cardiology team led by Prof Dr Rabin Chakraborty, senior vice chairman Medica Superspecialty Hospital; Dr Dilip Kumar, senior consultant and director Cath Lab Services, Department of Cardiology; Dr Saptarshi Roy, senior consultant and cardiac surgeon and experienced CTVS team comprising Dr Arpan Chakraborty and Dr Dipanjan Chatterjee.

Dr Kunal Sarkar, senior vice chairman, director and head of Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspecialty Hospital who led the team of surgeons said, “The patient had visited us in a critically ill state with a failing heart and rapidly deteriorating health. We had no recourse but to undergo a heart transplantation or artificial heart implant. Since this was the first of its kind in this part of the country, we were extra cautious and currently after a successful surgery, he is under constant monitoring of his implant.”

Dr Sarkar further elaborated, “The Artificial Heart Device (Heartmate 2) is a cutting edge, titanium Impeller pump with ruby bearings, which pumps blood at 9000- 12000 revolutions per minute. It works on electric current and wearable batteries that needs to be recharged every 12 hours. They are mobile and once patients recover; they can be physically active. We aim to be one of the main South Asian Centres for Advanced Cardiopulmonary Support.”