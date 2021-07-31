Micromax launches IN 2b 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: Micromax Informatics Ltd. launched its ‘No Hang Phone’ – IN 2b on Friday. The brand also announced its foray into the audio accessories’ category with its first range of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds – AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro.

Successor to the budget champion IN 1b, the Micromax IN 2b comes with a powerful ARM Cortex A75 architecture based Octacore processor with Mali G52 GPU that ensures a snappy performance, with no lags or hang and 50% faster app startup. A first in the sub 10k segment, the phone has 4+64 and 6 + 64GBRAM variants ensuring 45% better performance. On the other hand, AirFunk 1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with CVC 8.0 (Clear Voice Capture) noise and echo cancellation, and instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2v. Meanwhile, AirFunk 1 offers a unique male/female voice change feature during calls.

Commenting on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India, said, “We are closely connected to our consumers and understand their needs and pain points. And today, when the entire country operates digitally, smartphones are integral to our lives and livelihoods. smartphone hanging is one of the biggest challenges that a consumer faces, especially in the budget segment. With the IN 2b, the consumers will get a powerful processor with the best-in-category performance, high RAM, and battery life so that India Chale Non-Stop.”