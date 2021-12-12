Microsoft India, WhiteHat Jr Come Together To Offer Game-Based Learning Experiences

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr on Saturday, announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers access to personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft. Whitehat Jr, the leading live one-on-one online learning platform with courses on coding, math, and music, will offer a code with Minecraft course for students on its platform.

The collaboration is part of Microsoft and WhiteHat Jr’s joint vision to reimagine learning in India with technology to unlock new possibilities for learners and empower educators. The code with Minecraft program will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.