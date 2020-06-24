Microsoft launches Educloud campus, imagine academy at SITM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Scholar’s Institute of Technology and Management (SITM), promoted by the Scholar’s Academy Education Trust recently partnered with Microsoft (India) through MoU for Educloud Campus at SITM in the name Microsoft Imagine Academy.

SITM is the first institute in the North East to obtain this recognition with Microsoft for academic activity. Any graduate with computer skills preferably an IT graduate can pursue this course via entrance test online.

The curriculum and approach to teaching and learning at SITM takes a holistic approach to education, with the goal of turning students into successful, respected professionals who are also passionate and involved citizens.

Commenting on this chairman at SITM Dr Sudip Lodh said, “It is a privilege for us to associate with Microsoft to start this most time specific course. Our students are very familiar with things like instant messaging, wikis, online discussions and social media.

To prepare them for their future workplaces, we want to give them access to those same technologies while they are here at SITM campus.

Additionally, while studying at our campus students are given an opportunity of graduating from SITM with Industry recognized Microsoft Certification on latest and current technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Data Science and IT Infrastructure tracks ensuring that they have the foundational credentials which syncs with Industry requirements.”