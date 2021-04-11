MIT bags consecutive positions at IIT Kanpur’s Annual Techfest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: Manipal Institute of Technology, engineering college of Manipal Academy of Higher Education added yet another feather to its cap. Two teams comprising three of its students secured 2nd and 3rd position at IIT Kanpur’s Techkriti-AeroDes Annual Techfest which was organized from March 12-14 last, virtually. The AeroDes competition organized by IIT Kanpur aims to bring young talent to design a dual-purpose regional and business aircraft that can take off and deliver a payload to a target area. The students from MIT who won the prize comprise of Pranav Gupta of Aerospace, Tanay Kumar of Electronics and Communications Engineering and Vedang Pradeep of Aerospace from Team Vyom secured 2nd place and from Team Dhara, Nehi Sinha of Aerospace, Sai Sankalp of Aerospace and Shraddha Sheshadri Aerospace stood 3rd overall.

Dr D Srikanth Rao, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology said, “We are tremendously proud of our students who have won the prestigious competition on the current COVID – 19 situations. Our students participate in these real-time problem-solving competitions helps them to become industry-ready and we at MIT always encourage our students to go far and beyond to showcase their true talent and provide them the best exposure to participate in such prestigious platforms. We are always going to support our students to evolve, grow and fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”