MMHRC becomes India’s 1st hospital to introduce telemedicine robots

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 1: In a first in India, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), Madurai has deployed 16 mobile Teladoc Health Robots for clinical examinations, diagnosis, and monitoring of health parameters of both out-patients and in-patients.

On the occasion, Dr S Gurushankar, chairman, MMHRC said, “These telemedicine robots from Teladoc are a substantial addition to the healthcare capabilities available in Tamil Nadu. They have empowered our doctors to treat patients anywhere and anytime. We can now get expert opinion from a specialist anywhere in the world. Doctors from different disciplines can come together to treat a patient. They can also monitor patients 24/7. This capability has helped us save many lives during the times of the ongoing pandemic.”

Notably, the Teladoc telemedicine robots have capabilities to carry out basic clinical examinations on their own, as instructed by the doctors. As IoT devices, they can be used to control other advanced diagnostic equipment such as CT and MRI scan machines. Applying artificial intelligence, the robots can collect and process data from other diagnostic equipment and present it to the doctors to help them make precise clinical decisions. The robots can also enhance patient relations, as they are fitted with cameras and display monitors to enable patient-doctor interaction.

Dr Gurushankar further assured that the adoption of such telemedicine robots is not going to take away jobs of paramedical staff, rather their primary objective is to augment the diagnostic abilities of doctors and improve access, quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery for patients irrespective of their physical location.