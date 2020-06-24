Morepen Labs clocks double digit growth in its net profit in FY 2019-20

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Morepen Laboratories Ltd. reported a 16.43 per cent rise in its Net Profit (Consolidated) at Rs 33.58 crore. Net Consolidated Revenue during the year rose by 11.7 per cent at Rs 862.55 crore. The company’s net profit was Rs 28.84 crore on a net revenue of Rs 772.21 crore in the previous fiscal.

The EBIDTA (Consolidated) for FY 2019-20 rose by 9.6 per cent at Rs 78 crore and the Cash Profit (Consolidated) by 10 per cent at Rs 76.02 crore. Consolidated Profit before Tax (PBT) recorded extraordinary growth by 34 per cent at Rs 39.11 crore, up from Rs 29.18 crore in the previous fiscal.

Domestic Sales Revenue in FY 2019-20 was up by 11.75 per cent at Rs 496.36 crore and Export Sales Revenue up by 10 per cent at Rs 343.24 crore.

In the domestic market, best performance came from Atorvastatin with 94 per cent growth in FY 2019-20. In the exports market, Rosuvastatin registered a good growth of 30 per cent and Loratadine 18 percent in FY 2019-20.

API Sales Revenue during the year grew by 14.74 per cent at Rs 473.95 crore with an impressive growth of 28 percent in Domestic and 10 percent in Exports. Home Diagnostics Sales Revenue grew by 20.46 per cent at Rs 168.35 crore with Blood Glucose Monitors’ sales up by 29 percent and Nebulisers’ by 44 percent.

Company’s consolidated Net Revenue in Q-4 FY 2019-20 was marginally down by 5.2 per cent at Rs 208.39 crore due to COVID-19 lock down effect in last two weeks of March 2020. Consolidated Net Profit in Q4 FY 2019-20 was up by 5.1 per cent at Rs 11.02 crore. Consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) recorded growth of 6.2 per cent at Rs 11.36 crore, up from Rs 10.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

This was disclosed by Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories Ltd., after the Q4 and annual FY 2019-20 results’ board meeting here on Monday. “The Company has achieved good growth and smoothly sailed through the difficult business challenges posed by the Novel Corona Virus Disease globally. Impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in the entire country has been mitigated by the company to a large extent by its timely launch of various new products in the personal hygiene and protection segment,” he added.

The Board on Wednesday has also approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries to focus on Finished Dosages business and its new initiatives of online business in the Health and Beauty Segment. In the last Board meeting held on February 14, the Board had approved formation of a similar wholly owned subsidiary for its Diagnostic business also.