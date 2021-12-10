Mother’s Recipe Shines At Indian Pavilion During Expo2020 Dubai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading ethnic food category brand announced its presence at the prestigious Indian Pavilion – World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which began on October 1. Notably, the expo shall commence-up on March 31, 2022.

Mother’s Recipe shall bring to the United Arab Emirates, a traditional taste of Indian cuisine which is deep-rooted in culture, spices, and flavor. Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe said, “We are extremely proud to be one among the first in the FMCG category to be part of world-renowned Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase our products to the local, ex-pat, and multi-cultural tourists. Our presence would add value to the visitor experience at the Indian Pavilion. UAE is known to be home to many expats and through our presence, at the Expo 2020, we aim to offer our visitors a taste of India through our products that are packed with the highest quality ingredients using traditional recipes.”