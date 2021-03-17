MSDS successfully trains over 1.5 million people

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) successfully trained more than 1.5 million applicants in safe driving. Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “MSDS was conceived with an aim to provide best-in-class driving training to the citizens. It has grown to become India’s leading professional driving school chain with over 492 facilities in 238 cities across India. The MSDS network has around 1400 certified and qualified expert trainers. At MSDS, our focus is to inculcate safe and responsible road behaviour in each applicant while imparting safe driving skills with 360 degrees knowledge about the vehicle basic maintenance and emergency handling techniques. This milestone also demonstrates our commitment to offer scientific and technical driving knowledge.”