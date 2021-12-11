Myntra’s EORS-15 Set to Attract 60 Million Visitors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The 15th edition of Myntra’s biannual End Of Reason Sale (EORS), will be held from December 18-25 and will offer shoppers the biggest EORS collection ever of 1 million styles, from over 5,000 brands, at a great value. The 6-day event is slated to cater to the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle needs of over 40 lakh unique customers across the country with the demand expected to rise by 2.5 times of BAU days. With over 20% higher traffic over the previous winter edition, Myntra expects about 700 thousand new customers during the event, with 45% of the overall traffic coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

Notably, during the sale Myntra’s popular Kirana model, will cater to pin codes across the country, giving an impetus to their earnings. About 25,000 Kirana partners, including franchises, will cater to 80% of all deliveries this EORS. Myntra’s Kirana model offers store owners an alternate source of income and livelihood which is amplified during EORS owing to the sheer volume of deliveries. Myntra will further continue to offer its innovative event constructs such as ‘price reveal’ and ‘early access’ during the event on December 17. Insiders can also avail of offers of up to 20% on over 150 brands and redeem top brand vouchers against insider points.

Speaking about EORS, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra, said, “EORS is the nation’s most awaited fashion carnival and we are poised to present the best collection at sharp value offers from across categories, for our customers. With 14 editions to our credit, we have come a long way in understanding the pulse of fashion-conscious shoppers and that gives us an edge in terms of curating the best for every customer cohort. We are looking at a significant portion of new customers meeting their current fashion and beauty needs, through our social commerce platforms, especially M-Live that was launched recently. Our 25,000 Kirana partners will play a pivotal role in enhancing the experience of EORS for our customers, while also having an alternate source of income.”

Echoing the excitement of brand partners at large, Vivek Gambhir, CEO, boAt, for EORS-15 said, “We are excited to partner with Myntra as the title sponsor for their upcoming EORS – which is regarded as one of the biggest fashion carnivals in the country. Both Myntra and boAt are quintessential fashion-forward brands and have been able to elevate India’s style quotient. We have a long-standing relationship with Myntra as they have played a key role in shaping consumer perception when it comes to audio accessories and smartwatches. This partnership is aimed at celebrating the joy of festive buying and introducing lifestyle brands to the new & growing fashion-conscious population.”