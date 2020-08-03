Navi lending app garners excellent response from Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: The Navi Lending App which was launched in June has received an overwhelming response across cities and towns in Assam with customers in cities like Guwahati and Tezpur availing instant paperless loans through the app.

Aimed at middle-income Indians who are comfortable with smartphones and technology, the Navi app provides instant loans of up to INR5 lakhs with tenures of up to 36 months, via a completely digital and contactless process for customers.

Available for download on the Google Play store, customers can check their eligibility, select the loan and EMI amount, and enter their PAN and Aadhaar number to receive the loan amount in their bank account within minutes. The process is entirely paperless and does not require uploading of any documents like payslips or bank statements.

According to Samit Shetty from Navi, “We have received an excellent response from Assam and across India for the Navi Lending App since its launch. Customers in Assam availing loans up to INR5 lakhs to tide over their needs is a sign of their comfort and confidence with the app. Navi’s technology platform is built for scale with an emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) so that we can continuously improve the choices and experience we offer our customers.”