NE Central Ministers, MP’s Show Solidarity For An Enhanced Industrial Policy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: FINER in association with North East MP Forum organised an interactive session with the MP’s and ministers from the region to discuss the policy dispensation and development imperatives required for the region. Speaking on the occasion, Kiren Rijiju, minister for Law and Justice and chairman, North East MP Forum said that he understands the growing need for new and better policy and how it can impact the growth and development of the North East region. He further assured full commitment and support of the MP Forum to push for a better policy which is on the anvil.

26 MPs of North East cutting across party lines were present including Kiren Rijiju, minister for Law and Justice and chairman North East MP Forum; Sarbananda Sonowal minister for Port, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush; Rameshwar Teli, minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh; minister of State for Education and External affairs graced the occasion. Earlier welcoming the participants Pabitra Buragohain, president FINER said that it is important to revisit the challenges and opportunities of the region and through a common platform of NE MP Forum, ministry for the Development of North East and FINER take up issues, which are significant and relevant to growth and development of the region.

Dr KK Dwivedi IAS, principal secretary Industry and Commerce, government of Assam made a presentation on the industrial and economic scenarios. He said, for the region to get back to the earlier glory of pre-independence it is imperative to have a level link field with the special economic package and special policy which can generate more employment and a rise in the per capita income.

Sandeep Khaitan, director FINER presented the views of the industry capturing the enablers to build a robust ecosystem to spur industrial growth and highlighted the sectors with a competitive advantage.