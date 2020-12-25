Neminath department store inaugurated in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: The Neminath Departmental Store (NDS) was launched in Guwahati with an aim to provide daily essential goods at reasonable prices with quality to the general public.

The NDS store situated at GK Tower on AT Road was inaugurated by renowned social worker Sushila Devi Jain on Friday. Speaking on the occasion Jain said that all the items related to daily household needs are available in the store spread over in about 2000 square feet. Additionally, NDS Cafeteria was also opened on both sides of the same store.