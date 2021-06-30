New BMW 5 series launched in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: The new BMW 5 series was launched in India on Tuesday. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line).

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “For 50 years, the BMW 5 series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. Its fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘Power Play’!”

Notably, online bookings done till July 24 next will enjoy an attractive offer on limited units of the M Sport variant. These cars will come with a discount of up to 50% on a selected range of exclusive M Performance accessories curated for the BMW 5 series. Customers can now choose from a wide range of options that can further enhance the sporty aesthetics of the car and customise to their liking at an extremely attractive price point.