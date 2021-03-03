New BMW R9T, R9T Scrambler launched in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: BMW Motorrad India launched the new BMW R9T and BMW R9T Scrambler in India. Available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) the motorcycles can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from March 2 onwards. Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R9T and the new BMW R9T Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers the ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day.”

The new BMW R9T is a classic roadster that embodies the passion and innovation of over 90 years of motorcycle design, with high-quality materials and careful workmanship in the smallest detail. Its iconic boxer engine now blends in even better with the original proportions and lets you power over the asphalt with its improved torque curve. The new BMW R9T Scrambler revives the Scrambler era in a very special way.