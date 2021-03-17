New luxury SUV Bentley Bentayga launched in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: The new Bentley Bentayga has been launched in India on Tuesday and is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy. Notably, the Bentayga enjoys the fame of being the fastest, most luxurious and most versatile SUV in the world.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, managing director, Exclusive Motors said, “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga balances exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers.”