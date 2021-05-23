New season of ‘The Family Man’ coming on June 4

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 22: Putting an end to all anticipation, Amazon Prime Video officially announced June 4 next as the release date for the new season of its highly acclaimed show – The Family Man. It also released a trailer of the show. This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji. The 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.

Speaking on the trailer launch, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video commented, “Nothing is more rewarding for us than our characters becoming a household name. The fact that Srikant Tiwari, the quintessential Family Man, received so much love and appreciation validates our belief that good, authentic stories connect and transcend all barriers. The new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex and dials up the action. We’re confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis. It’s a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a content gem that connects with audiences in India and beyond and we just can’t wait for the launch of the show’s new season next month.”

Creators Raj and DK said, “As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by the end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise. The wait will finally be over on June 4 as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up and vaccinate as soon as you can.”