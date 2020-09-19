NEXT Electronics celebrates 11th anniversary by launching ‘NEXT HUB’ online App

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: One of the leading Electronic Appliances stores of Guwahati ’NEXT Electronics’ completed its 11 years of existence on Saturday. To mark this occasion owner of the store Abhishek Soni launched the ‘NEXT HUB’ online app for the people of Assam in the presence of Kanta Devi Soni, Narendra Soni, Rajesh Soni, Sangeeta Soni and Jyotika Soni. “During this COVID time we care for our esteemed customers so we have been working since the last 6 months to develop this app as we had many challenges and limitations. Now people of Assam can buy electronic gadgets by sitting at the comfort of their homes with a single click. We are also offering vouchers worth INR25000 for the people who download the app until September 27 next,” informed Abhishek.

“We can even deliver on the same day if all parameters are met as we have a dedicated technical as well as after sales service support team. We also have separate queries for bulk buying for corporate houses. Our App is local and we request all our customers to download and get the gift vouchers,” he added.