Nippon Paint India expands product line in automotive business

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Nippon Paint India announced the expansion of its product line in Automotive Business to offer end-to-end solutions. The ‘n-Force’ brand, which comprises a vast portfolio of non-paint consumables, will complement Nippon Paint’s full range of paint products. The n-Force range consists of abrasives, masking tapes, fillers and putties, rubbing compounds, waxes & polishes and other products will be available with all Nippon Paint dealer outlets located in over 1000 towns across the country.

With this launch, Nippon Paint aims to become a one-stop shop for its customers in the automotive aftermarket segment. Talking on the launch, Sharad Malhotra, president, Nippon Paint India (Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings) said, “Our paint is well appreciated in the market. Our company is very focused on the painters. Now, through n-Force we have tried to introduce every consumable product that a painter needs to do a great body and paint repair on a car. Our goal is to make life simpler and more profitable for our garage and body shop customers. We have launched the brand today through the hands of the painter community and we are sure that they will help this brand excel in the market.” Siddarth Sharma, Marketing Leader, Nippon Paint India (Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings) added: “This range gives us an edge in the market. All products are world class and give excellent value for money. The n-Force Putty and Fillers are easy to apply. The n-Force waxes, compounds and polishes permanently remove scratches and offer excellent finish and gloss.”