NITI Aayog & Bharti Foundation Announce The Launch Of Convoke 2021-22

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: NITI Aayog in partnership with Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, launched Convoke 2021-22. Convoke is a national research symposium which aims at addressing challenges in imparting education and strengthening its quality with special focus on all teachers, educationists, heads of schools across India. Through this platform, school teachers, heads, principals of government schools and teachers from Bharti Foundation network will be encouraged to use research-based solutions through scientific approach, and showcase their efforts taken at the grass-root level in improving learning outcomes.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also recognises and identifies teachers and faculty as the heart of the learning process. It recommends that teachers will be recognised for novel approaches to teaching that improve learning outcomes in their classrooms. NEP recommends developing platforms so that teachers may share ideas and best practices for wider dissemination and replication. Teachers over the years have been coming up with innovative solutions to help support students and even more during lockdown. The event was chaired by Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, NITI Aayog and attended by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Dr Prem Singh, adviser (Education), NITI Aayog; Rakesh Bharti Mittal, co-chairman, Bharti Foundation and Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation and also virtually attended by representatives of ministry of Education, NIEPA, officials of Education departments.

Speaking during the event Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, NITI Aayog, said, “There is a need to focus on quality as we have achieved near universal access in elementary education. It becomes an immediate and foremost important task given the learning regression that has happened due to the Covid-19 school closures. I hope that CONVOKE will become a platform which will be pan-India and it will become a movement towards improving learning outcomes through joyful teaching and learning. I appeal to all the education stakeholders to make quality education a mission to meet the aspirations of our youth. We must also focus on pre-school education as a significant number of children are not attending pre-school and therefore lagging behind in learning outcomes when they enter schools.”

During the event Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer, NITI Aayog emphasised, “CONVOKE will immensely help in bridging the gap between academia, policy makers and practitioners in the education field. The findings from the teachers on ‘what works,’ will help policy makers to design policies which are responsive to the needs of the grassroots. It will also inform the academia of the challenges associated with improving learning outcomes and potential research areas where the teachers at grassroots could even be co-investigators.”

Addressing the gathering during the event, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, co-chairman, Bharti Foundation said, “At Bharti Foundation, we endeavor to enhance the quality of teaching and improve learning outcomes amongst teachers & students in schools. We are honoured to partner with NITI Aayog for CONVOKE 2021 at a pivotal time when NEP 2020 is being rolled out nationally. Together we will provide a platform for educators to spread their knowledge across the country so that the goals put forth in NEP 2020 can be realised with speed and consistency.”