Nokia C3 sales begin in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the beginning of sales for Nokia C3 across India on Monday. Delivering a large screen, all day battery and a quality camera, Nokia C3 brings the Android 10 experience, complete with a durable design one can rely on, at an ultra-accessible price.

The Nokia C3 also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said, “Our aim is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans in India as possible, at a selection of accessible price points. The Nokia C3 will play a key role in helping us achieve this, empowering users to switch to a trusted smartphone experience. Over 3 crore consumers in India are getting ready to upgrade to a smartphone and we believe the Nokia C3 will be a top choice for them, a true day-to-day companion they can rely on for work, studies or play. I’m very excited that the Nokia C3 is now available for sale at top mobile retailers across India and also on our e-store, Nokia.com/phones.”