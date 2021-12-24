Friday, December 24
NRL Partners With Assam Management Institute For Industry-Academia Collaboration

GUWAHATI, Dec 23 (PTI): Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Assam Institute of Management for industry-academia collaboration in various domains.

The agreement was signed between NRL’s senior chief general manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and AIM’s director in charge Dr Sanjib Raj on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials of both the organisations.

The objective of the MoU is to strengthen industry-academia linkage to develop a relationship to promote mutual interest, sharing of knowledge and information, a statement issued by NRL said.

The petroleum company will provide facilities to students of the management institute to undergo internship training, jointly develop industry-relevant research projects and organise seminars, workshops and special talks by experts of the industry, it added.

