NRS Techno store inaugurated in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: The premium mobiles and electronics store NRS Techno was inaugurated by the promoters of NRS Techno at Sony Center, Christian Basti and Gold’s Gym, Ganeshguri on Saturday.

While inaugurating the store, director Rajiv Jain said, “Till now the customers of Guwahati have instilled their faith in us in all our ventures and we are confident that they will support us in this venture also.” As a launch offer, any customer purchasing products above INR10000 during the period starting from September 20 to October 2 will get a chance to participate in a lucky draw contest and win LED Television, Powerbanks, Headphones among other more surprise gifts.