NSIC, Airtel join forces to accelerate digital transformation of Indian MSMEs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is stepping up initiatives to accelerate the digital transformation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in India by partnering with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), A Government of India Enterprise having its mission “to promote and support MSME sector by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Technology, Finance and other services”.

Airtel announced an alliance with NSIC to make it easier for millions of small and medium businesses to get access to Airtel’s Connectivity, Conferencing, Cloud, Security, and Go-to-Market solutions. This partnership with NSIC envisages digital transformation of this critical sector as key to the government’s vision of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ for enabling MSMEs to scale up faster by adopting digital ways of doing business.

P Udayakumar, director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC said, “These solutions will be available through NSIC’s online portal www.msmemart.com as well as through NSIC’s field offices across the country under NSIC’s Aggregation vertical offering ICT Enabled Digital Services. This partnership with Airtel is envisaged to serve multiple ICT needs of MSME sector for sustained growth and increased productivity.”

Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Airtel Business, said “MSMEs are critical to the Indian economy. We are delighted to join hands with NSIC to fast-track their digital transformation journeys. Airtel’s pan-India network, deep distribution reach as well easily accessible digital platforms will give MSMEs the flexibility and convenience of addressing all their digital connectivity requirements through a single window.”