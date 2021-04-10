OJAS helps over 2000 people

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 9: OJAS, an initiative by Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd (FMPL) in Jorhat has benefitted over 2000 underprivileged people across 6 villages by providing doorstep eye checkup facilities and cataract detection in over 600 households. It also facilitated 40 cataract surgeries and 100 people received spectacles under the initiative in Cinnamora Grant, Kakodunga Habigaon, Kenduguri, Atlia Gaon, Dhekogorah and Kumar Gaon village.

Notably, Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd is a non-banking financial institution registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It has, till date, provided loans to 2 million women entrepreneurs belonging to the economically and socially disadvantaged sections of society across 18 states through 680 branches in more than 90,000 villages. In Assam, the company has extended loan services to almost 30,000 customers through 20 branches.