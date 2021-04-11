Oppo F19 launched at “New Tech Digitals”

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 10: Smartphone-maker Oppo unveiled the all new F19 mobile in the market of Guwahati recently. Renowned Assamese Actor Prabin Sultana graced the occasion as special guest and unboxed the phone at “New Tech Digitals”, Oppo exclusive showroom situated at Guwahati Club, Guwahati in presence of Sanjay Gupta, Store Owner and ZSM Oppo Guwahati Anishuz Zaman. Speaking on the occasion, actress Sultana said that smartphones are the most essential parts of our life, especially for youngsters and women, because they would love to take selfies and Oppo Smartphone is well known as a selfie expert. She further said, “The newly launched OPPO F19 features are amazing and I hope people of Guwahati will love to buy this phone.”

“The F19, stands for all the values that F Series promises and Oppo pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved design and better screen when compared with the previous generation of this phone,” ASM Zaman added.