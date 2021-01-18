OPPO launches Reno5 Pro 5G

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Stepping into 2021, OPPO, a global smart device brand launched the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G along with Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones on Monday.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G would be available at INR 35,990 & OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones at INR 9,990.

Sharing his views on the launch, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, consumers are looking for seamless connectivity and as a smart tech-brand, we understand the integral role that technology plays in maintaining this. As such, there is no better time to leap into the infinite possibilities of the 5G era with the Reno5 Pro 5G. With its future-ready outlook, ultimate video experience, and top-tier performance, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will enable the users to explore limitless opportunities to ensure a smooth experience in your day-to-day life. We are also excited to introduce Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones which is another step towards providing premium sound quality to the users.”

Commenting on the 5G integration, Anku Jain, managing director, MediaTek India, added- “We are at the forefront of powering transformative 5G with our advanced MediaTek Dimensity 5G chips which bring the smartest and fastest together to power the world’s most capable 5G devices. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ offers an unrivalled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations. With OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, we aim to debut our performance in India and bring in a 5G era.”