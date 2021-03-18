Oriion Infotronics launches Oppo F19 Pro series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Oppo unveiled the new line of the F19 series mobiles along with the Oppo Band Style fitness tracker in Guwahati on Wednesday. Renowned Assamese Film actor Yankee Parasar unboxed the most awaited Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and a standard F19 Pro at Oriion Infotronics, GS Road, Guwahati in presence of the Partner Nilesh Khemani and ZSM Oppo Guwahati, Anishuz Zaman.

Speaking on the occasion, actress Parasar said smartphones are the most essential parts of our life, especially for youngsters and women, because they love to take selfies and Oppo Smartphone is well known as a selfie expert.

Speaking on the occasion partner Khemani said that Oppo F19 series comes in two variants F19 Pro+ 5G and a standard F19 Pro. The F19 Pro and the Pro+ 5G sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 800 nits brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They come with in-screen fingerprint sensor, triple slots; quad-camera module including 48MP (with OV48B sensor, f/1.7) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle (f/2.2) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor. On the front, they feature a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G comes with 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) octa-core CPU which is backed by 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage expandable upto 256GB and 4310mAh cell with 50W fast charging tech. On the other hand, F19 Pro features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB expandable up to 256GB storage and a 4310mAh cell with 33W fast charging tech.