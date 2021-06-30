PayPoint launches Micro-ATMs to fill banking gap in North East India

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 29: Bringing primary banking services to the under-served and under-banked parts of the country, PayPoint India has launched a series of ‘Micro-ATMs’ (m-ATMs) in thriving North-East India. The m-ATMs, a mini version of the large ATMs, can be deployed in rural areas from where people travel long distances just to access the nearest ATM or a bank. The handheld machines can be set up at local Kirana shops and use the same cash box of these shops, keeping the cash flow consistent and available at all times. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, there are only 6183 ATMs available for 1.35 crore operative debit cardholders in the North Eastern region.

PayPoint has already deployed around 900 m-ATMs in the North East region during a pilot program and plans to increase it to about 6000-7000 by March 2022. The company is witnessing a growing demand m-ATMs from the last mile as large parts of the country continue to be a cash-driven economy.

“We believe that PayPoint m-ATMs will help bridge this critical gap and make banking accessible and effective for the people of North East by allowing them to carry out real-time financial transactions without any hindrance. Further, m-ATMs are more viable than conventional ATMs due to low infrastructure cost and operational efficiency through the normal mobile connectivity,” said Ketan Doshi, managing director of PayPoint India.