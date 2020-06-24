Philips ships out first ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machine

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Royal Philips announced the shipment of its first ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machine from its Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune on Wednesday.

Affiniti is India’s most esteemed series from Philips Ultrasound with over 1700 installations across the country. The Affiniti series is renowned for its exceptional image quality across applications such as radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as cardiology, thereby, making it a truly shared service system.

The new system features anatomically intelligent ultrasound that provides automatic anatomy recognition and quantification and Pure Wave transducer technology, which delivers better image quality.

The production of the state-of-the-art Affiniti system locally ensures that the customers in India can benefit from standardized delivery timelines and affordability while being rest assured that the international quality protocols are met.

Commenting on the milestone, Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “Aligned with the government’s focus on manufacturing in India, we are proud to announce the shipment of the first ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machine. Philips has been fully committed to providing top of the line solutions to India throughout our 90 years of presence in the country and this milestone is a testament to the special relationship that we share with India.”

Sharing his experience of using Affiniti Ultrasound system, Dr Nitin Chaubal (MD, DMRD), Director, Thane Ultrasound Centre commented, “We have eight Affiniti machines in our centre, they are the most robust machines taking care of a large turnover of patients with various diagnostic problems. Our entire team is happy with these user-friendly machines capable of performing any type of scans covering the entire gamut of applications.”