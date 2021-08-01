Prime Day 2021 sees large participation of SMBs  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: Prime Day 2021 marked the most Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) selling on Amazon.in ever, as they saw an overwhelming response from Prime members. During lead up and on Prime Day, Prime members shopped from 1,26,003 sellers including artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and brands, local offline neighbourhood stores. This included sellers from all over India including those from Tier 2-3-4 cities like Barnala (Punjab), Champha i (Mizoram), Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat), Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh). 31,230 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales and nearly 25% more sellers’ grossed sales over Rs 1 crore as compared to the last Prime Day.

“We dedicated this Prime Day to SMBs and local stores and are humbled by their participation. Prime members shopped from more than 1,26,000 SMBs and stores from across 6,800+ pin-codes, making it the biggest ever sales for Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) on amazon.in. We are also excited that the month leading up to Prime Day became Prime Video’s best ever viewership period, firmly establishing that India loves free, fast shipping, exclusive shopping and digital benefits that Prime offers,” said Akshay Sahi, director – Prime and Fulfilment Experience, Amazon India.

“We started our business 2 years back in Amazon Karigar, prior to which we were selling only in local markets catering to limited customer base and had limited income. We are extremely delighted with our sales and saw a great response for our Block Printed Kurtis selection during Prime Day 2021 and our exclusive products launched specifically for Prime Day saw great sales. Events like Prime Day are a great boost for our small scale business which directly helps revive the lives of our rural artisan community from Rajasthan,” said Salman Ali, ‘Star Fashion JPR’ from Jaipur.

