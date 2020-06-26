Punjab Guv, Union Petroleum Minister jointly inaugurate battery swapping facility

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT-Chandigarh, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, jointly inaugurated the state-of-the-art battery swapping station for electric vehicles at M/s Kapoor Service Station, Indian Oil Corporation’s leading retail outlets in Chandigarh, through a virtual event held here on Friday. Notably, Indian Oil has partnered with M/s SUN Mobility to set up battery-swapping stations at select fuel stations in identified cities.

Badnore, in his address, lauded the efforts of MoP and NG and Indian Oil towards improving the environment and economic needs through a series of green initiatives. “Battery-swapping technology is one such initiative that offers the best alternative among electric mobility solutions,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan commended the efforts of Indian Oil and SUN Mobility in pursuing the innovative, clean energy solution, thereby contributing to the Government of India objective of reducing vehicular emissions. He hoped that the tie-up would energise the EV markets in India. “The EV opportunity is so big that every player in the eco-system will benefit from it,” he said.

“In line with Prime Minister’s vision, which focusses on reducing carbon footprint, electric mobility can help India meet its Paris Agreement commitment of reducing carbon emission intensity (emission per unit of GDP) by 33 to 35 per cent of 2005 level over 15 years,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan added that while the oil marketing companies had worked together to usher in BS-VI fuels across the nation, the time has come to go beyond this and introduce more path-breaking technologies in the business.