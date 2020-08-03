Purplle records 51% higher revenue growth from non-metro markets like Kamrup

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Purplle in the past three years has recorded 51% higher revenue growth in non-metro cities like Kamrup as compared to its revenue growth from seven Metro cities. As a result, Purplle’s Non-metro revenue share is now about 70%.

With an ever increasing traction from these markets, the value per order gap between the buyers from Metro and Non-metros has been bridged over last 12 months. Smaller cities have led the aggressive growth between 50% to 150% faster than the overall India beauty ecommerce demand.

Skincare, Make-up and Haircare are the largest volume drivers in Beauty shopping online contributing to 35%, 31% and 26% of overall volumes respectively. The online beauty product shoppers in Non-Metro cities like Kamrup place over 80% more orders than the Metro-based online shoppers.

Infact Non-Metro shoppers have more than doubled the number of times they shop for beauty products across haircare, skincare and make-up categories over last three years. Health and Hygiene products comprising Health Supplements and Juices, Oils, Soaps & Sanitizers as well as weight management products are also an emerging categories in Beauty ecommerce with 65% volume contribution from Non-Metro markets like Kamrup.

Additionally, Purplle is also launching India’s largest online beauty sale from August 4 to August 8 next. The five-day sale festival will offer more than 15000 beauty products across 500 Indian and International brands on Purplle.com, making it India’s largest online sale of beauty products across skin care, haircare and makeup categories.

The online sale festival will be offering products from Purplle’s exclusive beauty brands such as Good Vibes, Alps Goodness, NY Bae, Stay Quirky as well as renowned global brands like Maybelline NY, L’Oréal Paris, The Face Shop among others.

Purplle expects a five-fold increase in customer traffic during the Online Sale Festival days as compared to normal days. This is expected to increase Purplle’s daily transactions volume by six times during the festival days. The company also expects 75% of its orders during this festival from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.