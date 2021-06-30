Range Rover Sport SVR introduced in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: Jaguar Land Rover India announced the introduction of Range Rover Sport SVR in India on Tuesday. The Range Rover Sport SVR is available with SVR’s range-topping 5.0 I supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 423 kW and torque of 700Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 4.5 s.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high-end and refined luxury.”

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever produced. Designed, engineered, and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK. It unleashes the full potential of the Range Rover Sport’s lightweight and robust all-aluminum architecture, while retaining the refinement, luxury and off-road capability for which Range Rover is world-renowned. Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. The brilliantly engineered design of the vehicle ensures a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip, and body control.