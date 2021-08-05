realme expands its AIoT offerings

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: realme expanded its AIoT offerings with the launch of realme Watch 2 Pro, realme Watch 2, realme Buds Wireless 2, realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and realme Buds Q2 Neo recently. These products have been launched under realme’s recently announced ‘1+5+T ‘strategy which further aims to strengthen realme’s commitment to offering an aspirational, trendsetting lifestyle in sync with the latest technological trends to its users.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, vice president, realme and chief executive officer, realme India and Europe said, “For realme, India has always been a top priority market. Through the launch of realme Watch 2 Pro, realme Watch 2, realme Buds Wireless 2, realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and realme Buds Q2 Neo, we have reiterated our focus on providing high-performing tech lifestyle products for our customers to have a smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyle.”

realme Watch 2 Pro, a promising pro with a big screen and battery under 5K, features a 4.4cm (1.75”) large color display touchscreen with a high resolution of 320×385 pixels that can display vibrant and lifelike images and consists of peak brightness of 600 nits, which ensures the display will remain clearly visible even under direct sunlight. realme Watch 2 Pro also includes a rich library of over 100 Stylish Watch Faces, for which realme also cooperated with Grafflex, a well-known Korean designer, to create customized designer watch faces that deliver a new level of style. It also consists of a dual-satellite GPS, which provides the highest positioning accuracy of 2.5 meters and the fastest positioning time of up to 2 seconds. It also comes with a 390mAh high-efficiency battery and can deliver 14 days of battery life. realme Watch 2 Pro can receive almost all app notifications and can be seamlessly paired with realme smartphones and supports the display of calls, SMS, and third-party app messages. realme Watch 2 Pro is IP68 water-resistant, and users won’t have to take the watch off to wash their hands, nor will they need to worry about sweating when exercising.

Both realme Watch 2 Pro & realme Watch 2 work as personal health and fitness manager for users’ wellbeing & detect blood oxygen level as well, through blood oxygen saturation level monitor. The smartwatches also consist of an intelligent real-time heart rate monitor and 90 sports modes including outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).