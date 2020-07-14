Realme launches all new C11 in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 14: Realme launched the all-new realme C11 and the realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank on Tuesday.

Commenting on the launch of the new products, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said, “Continuing to work towards our commitment to offering numerous options from entry-level to flagship segments, we are thrilled to introduce the latest member of our C series smartphones. realme’s entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users. We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the realme C11 will help us further reach new heights. Moreover, to offer powerful technology in our AIoT offerings, we introduced the realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank the newest addition to enhance the lifestyle experience of our users.”

The realme C11 features the latest MediaTek Helio G35, an eight-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.3 GHz with an A53 Cortex structure; making it one of the fastest in its category. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5” HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen Display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio to provide users with an excellent viewing experience.

The mini drop on the screen is 30.9% smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7%. The realme C11 also boasts a large, 5000mAh battery, enabling users to enjoy non-stop gaming, audio, and video experience. Offering a 13MP AI dual camera, the realme C11 features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

On the other hand, the brand new realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is built with top-grade high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells, and supports multiple fast-charging solutions such as VOOC, SuperVOOC, quick charge, AFC, USB Power Delivery, and more. To provide a safe charging experience, the realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank features 15-layer charging protection and is equipped with a low-current mode for devices that require less than 30W power charge.