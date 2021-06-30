realme launches new phones in narzo series, smart TV

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: realme launched the newest additions to its narzo family- realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30, along with realme Smart TV Full HD 32” and realme Buds Q2. realme narzo 30 5G, the most affordable 6GB 5G smartphone and realme narzo 30 aims at enabling users to experience peak performance. realme Smart TV Full HD 32” will provide users an ultimate viewing experience and the all-new realme Buds Q2 supporting Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), will enable users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Madhav Sheth, vice president, realme and chief executive officer, realme India and Europe said, “We are extremely delighted to launch four new technologically advanced products based on realme’s highly advanced innovations. These aim to offer an immersive experience to our customers who are looking for unique and amazing products in various lifestyle segments. Both realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30 will allow the users, especially young gamers, to cherish the peak performance. With the new Smart TV Full HD 32” users can encounter a true flagship cinematic viewing experience with best-in-class audio and visual quality at an affordable price. Also, the launch of realme Buds Q2 enables users to experience Active Noise Cancellation, a function that’s only seen in high-end flagship earbuds and headphones at the competitive price point. These products reiterate realme’s commitment to providing our users with the high-performing tech lifestyle products that they seek with best-in-class technology to have smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyles.”

realme narzo 30 5G, is powered by a highly acclaimed new-gen 5G Processor called the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, which also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. Equipped with a 16.5cm (6.5″) screen with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate, the smartphone features a fast side fingerprint scanner. It comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and smart 5G power saving that enables 30% lower power consumption than smartphones without the Smart 5G feature. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high-resolution primary camera, B&W portrait lens, macro lens, and a 16MP ultra-clear front camera to satisfy verified selfie needs.

realme Smart TV Full HD 32” brings an ultimate viewing experience with an ultra-bright FHD display and has an excellent color display that can offer 16.7 million colors, along with an ultra-wide gamut, up to 85% NTSC. It also offers a smooth experience with the chroma boost function and restores the true details, brightness, and colors close to human eyes through a unique human visual model of the algorithm engine. The Smart TV is equipped with the powerful MediaTek 64-bit Quad-core Processor, all-in-one smart remote, and multiple connectivity and ports.

realme Buds Q2, a real ANC and bass democratizer, comes with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB allowing users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed. It also features a transparency mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. realme Buds Q2 comes with a 28hrs total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency, and can be customized with the realme Link App. It also features intelligent touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hours playback with 10 mins charging.