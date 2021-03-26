Realme launches realme 8 Pro

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 25: Realme brings the ultimate 108MP Infinity Quad Camera experience to its users with the launch of realme 8 Pro and realme 8 with a super display realme smart scale and realme smart bulb. Notably, realme 8 Pro, is the first realme smartphone to be equipped with a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, it features a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED full screen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner, 50W super dart charge, realme UI 2.0, etc.

Meanwhile, realme 8 is equipped with 64MP AI Quad Camera, a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) super AMOLED full screen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner and 5000mAh massive battery with 30W dart charge.

