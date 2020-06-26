Realme unveils latest 4G flagship X3 series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: Realme launched its latest 4G flagship smartphone series, realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom along with AIoT offerings – realme Buds Q and realme Adventurer Backpack on Friday. Introducing the series, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India said, “In the year 2020, realme wants to deliver a trendy and smart-tech lifestyle to every Indian and for this, we are introducing our new product strategy ‘1+4+N’ that translates into a savvy combination of ‘Smartphone + AIoT’. The idea is to help consumers manage and control all our AIoT products with just a swipe on the smartphone. Thus, to further strengthen our relationship with our customers, we have launched our best 4G flagship series, the realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom along with realme Buds Q and realme Adventurer Backpack.”

The realme X3 series is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which integrates an eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. Both these smartphones come with a 6.6-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a Super Nightscape 4.0 with an improved Nightscape Pro mode. The smartphone will be available on realme.com and Flipkart starting June 30.

On the other hand, in its travel category, realme launched an ‘Adventurer Backpack’ that delivers trendsetting design and smart features. This multi-purpose backpack comes with a classic woven strap with a flip buckle design, thick pearl cotton straps, and a safety buckle. Built with 650D high-density British Oxford cotton, realme Adventurer Backpack is extremely lightweight and durable. Other features of this backpack include water resistance and 32L storage capacity. This realme Adventurer Backpack will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon from July 1.